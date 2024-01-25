Open Menu

Seminars To Stimulate Vibrant Discussions On Election Guidelines: Secretary Info

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2024 | 07:01 PM

Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Shahera Shahid on Thursday said that the election seminar series intends to stimulate a lively debate on election rules and the restrictions imposed to enhance transparency in the electoral process

Speaking at the seminar on Pakistan's general elections, themed ”Electoral Code of Conduct : Ethical Practices of Stakeholders including Media,” organised by Press Information Department (PID), she said that the election seminar series aims to convey the code of conduct, rules, and restrictions, sparking lively discussions about their underlying reasons.

She said PID has already conducted two seminars on various election-related topics, sparking significant discussions in media.

She highlighted the upcoming seminars in Karachi and Lahore, designed to engage local journalists in conversations and gather their input.

