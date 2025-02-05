Seminar,walk,photo exhibition held on Kashmir solidarity

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) To mark Kashmir Solidarity Day, a seminar, walk and photo exhibition were organized at Sargodha Arts Council, with people from various walks of life participating.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem, SP Headquarters Zia ullah, ADCR Fahad Mahmood, ADCG Umar Farooq, AC Syed Asad Abbas Shirazi, government officers, teachers and students were present.

The event began with the inauguration of photo exhibition by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem, which showcased the ongoing Indian oppression and cruelty in Kashmir. The exhibition was held at the Arts Council Gallery, highlighting the suffering of the Kashmiri people.

During the seminar, Deputy Commissioner condemned Indian actions in occupied Kashmir,calling attention to the inhuman treatment faced by the Kashmiri people and India's disregard for the resolutions of the United Nations.

He urged the international community to take action against the severe the human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

He said that freedom was not given on a plate, it requires sacrifices and struggle.He emphasized the importance of education as a tool for raising voice.

He urged the students to pursue higher education so that they could raise their voices for Kashmir on international forums. He also reiterated that Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan and expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle.

Speakers at the seminar highlighted the resilience of the Hurriyat Movement, noting that India's oppressive actions have only strengthened the resolve of Kashmiris. They reassured the Kashmiri people that the entire Pakistani nation stands with them. Dr. Professor Haroon-ul-Rashid Tabassum remarked that the hearts of the Kashmiri and Pakistani people beat as one, and that Pakistanis pray for Kashmir's freedom.

Following a seminar, a Kashmir walk was held under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner and SP Headquarters. The participants held banners and placards with slogans supporting the Kashmiri people's freedom. The students paid tribute to the martyrs of the Kashmir's freedom struggle through speeches, national songs and tableaus.

The ceremony concluded with a collective prayer led by Zonal Khatib Auqaf Qari Waqar Usmani,praying for the security of the country and the the freedom of Kashmir.