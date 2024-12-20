Seminary Cook Arrested For Attempted Murder Of 12 Year Old Student
Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2024 | 08:27 PM
A cook was arrested, on Friday at a local seminary for attempting to strangle a 12-year-old student to death over a petty dispute regarding food quality
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) A cook was arrested, on Friday at a local seminary for attempting to strangle a 12-year-old student to death over a petty dispute regarding food quality.
According to police sources, the altercation began when student Arman Kazim complained about the poor quality of food, sparking a heated argument with cook Adnan Bashart.
In a fit of rage, Bashart attempted to strangle Kazim, but timely intervention by fellow students saved the young boy's life.
Police promptly registered a case against the suspect and took him into custody.
