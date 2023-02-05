UrduPoint.com

Seminary Graduates Urged To Create Awareness About Interfaith Harmony

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2023 | 08:20 PM

SWABI, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) ::Mohtamim Madrasa Darul Quran, Panj Peer, Maulana Mohammad Tayab Tahiri here on Sunday stressed upon recently graduated seminary students to spread teachings of Quran and Sunnah in their respective areas and play their role in creating awareness among people about importance of interfaith harmony.

He expressed these views while addressing a Dastarbandi (convocation) ceremony held here at Panj Peer where a total of 76 female students, 61 Muftiaans and 483 other students were awarded religious imamas (turbans) on completion of their studies.

Maulana Tayab Tahiri urged parents to educate their children in religious seminaries for their better future in this world and hereafter. He thanked all the guests and Ulema for attending the ceremony.

