Seminary Registration Intensified

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Seminary registration intensified

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Under the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Qurat-ul-Ain Memon, the District Coordination Committee for Administrative Affairs continues its robust operations across the district.

One of the key initiatives currently underway was the registration of seminaries (Madaris). In collaboration with the Directorate General of Registration, a formal training program has been launched to facilitate this process. Out of the 603 seminaries operating in Muzaffargarh, 174 remain unregistered.

As part of the campaign, registration procedures for four seminaries is currently in progress.

Assistant Commissioners of respective Tehsils have been directed to engage with unregistered seminaries and ensure swift compliance with registration protocols.

On the other hand, a rigorous anti-power theft campaign was also carried out under the committee’s supervision. During the ongoing month, 76 illegal electricity connections have been identified. The committee also got registered FIRs against 55 pilferers, 29 have been arrested while challans have been issued against 29. A total of Rs 2.12 million in penalties have been recovered during the campaign against power pilferers.

