UrduPoint.com

Seminary Student Commits Suicide

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2023 | 08:28 PM

Seminary student commits suicide

A seminary student committed suicide by jumping into a pond in the remote and far-flung village of Dhoke Atta in union council Mianwala in Pindigheb town of Attock on Friday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :A seminary student committed suicide by jumping into a pond in the remote and far-flung village of Dhoke Atta in union council Mianwala in Pindigheb town of Attock on Friday.

Police while quoting the family of the deceased have said that 15 years old Muhammad Tabish was in distress due to studies issues.

On Friday he came out of the house to attend the seminary but went to a nearby pond and committed suicide by jumping into water.

Later his body was retrieved by local divers and shifted to a local hospital.

His body was handed over for burial after fulfilling legal requirements.

Related Topics

Water Student Suicide Attock Family

Recent Stories

Askari Tower case: PTI's ex-MPA, others sent to ja ..

Askari Tower case: PTI's ex-MPA, others sent to jail for identification parade

8 minutes ago
 Japanese, US Foreign Ministers Affirm Importance o ..

Japanese, US Foreign Ministers Affirm Importance of Cooperation With China - Min ..

8 minutes ago
 Ahsan shows commitment to continue implementing CP ..

Ahsan shows commitment to continue implementing CPEC

8 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

8 minutes ago
 Independence hero Gusmao eyes return to power in E ..

Independence hero Gusmao eyes return to power in East Timor vote

8 minutes ago
 US Sanctions Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service ..

US Sanctions Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service - Treasury Dept.

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.