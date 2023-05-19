Seminary student commits suicide

A seminary student committed suicide by jumping into a pond in the remote and far-flung village of Dhoke Atta in union council Mianwala in Pindigheb town of Attock on Friday

Police while quoting the family of the deceased have said that 15 years old Muhammad Tabish was in distress due to studies issues.

On Friday he came out of the house to attend the seminary but went to a nearby pond and committed suicide by jumping into water.

Later his body was retrieved by local divers and shifted to a local hospital.

His body was handed over for burial after fulfilling legal requirements.