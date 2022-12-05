Seminary student electrocuted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :A teenage student of a seminary was electrocuted to death in the area of Sargodha road police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Monday that 14-year-old Ahmad, son of Wajid, resident of Murree, was studying in a local seminary situated at Muslim Town where he reportedly touched live electricity wires.

He received fatal electric shock and died on the spot.

The victim was shifted to Allied Hospital.

Concerned police launched investigation into the matter,