UrduPoint.com

Seminary Student Electrocuted

Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Seminary student electrocuted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :A teenage student of a seminary was electrocuted to death in the area of Sargodha road police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Monday that 14-year-old Ahmad, son of Wajid, resident of Murree, was studying in a local seminary situated at Muslim Town where he reportedly touched live electricity wires.

He received fatal electric shock and died on the spot.

The victim was shifted to Allied Hospital.

Concerned police launched investigation into the matter,

Related Topics

Police Electricity Police Station Murree Student Road Died Sargodha Rescue 1122 Muslim

Recent Stories

LHC summons Asad Umar over contemptuous speech

LHC summons Asad Umar over contemptuous speech

13 minutes ago
 Framework prepared to make Pakistan climate resili ..

Framework prepared to make Pakistan climate resilient country: Ahsan

43 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Saud Shakeel scores 50 on Test debut

Pak Vs Eng: Saud Shakeel scores 50 on Test debut

1 hour ago
 Oklahoma, Pakistan to boost economic ties in diver ..

Oklahoma, Pakistan to boost economic ties in diverse fields: Masood Khan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to work with Afghan govt to address terro ..

Pakistan to work with Afghan govt to address terrorist outfits challenge: FM

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.