Open Menu

Seminary Student Tortured To Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2023 | 08:38 PM

Seminary student tortured to death

A student of a local seminary was tortured to death in the area of Madina Town police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :A student of a local seminary was tortured to death in the area of Madina Town police station.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that 12-year-old Abdul Mateen was getting religious education at a local seminary 'Jamia Azizia" situated at Zia Town where his teacher Qari Abdul Mannan subjected him to severe torture over some mischief.

During torture, the Qari reportedly hit his pupil near his heart which caused his instant death.

The police dispatched the corpse to mortuary for postmortem and started investigation after registering a case on the complaint of Shamshad Alam, father of the ill-fated boy.

Related Topics

Police Education Police Station Student

Recent Stories

DC Kohat reviews Polio campaign

DC Kohat reviews Polio campaign

5 minutes ago
 Woman poisoned to death

Woman poisoned to death

5 minutes ago
 Timeless Chinese tea meets youthful spirits

Timeless Chinese tea meets youthful spirits

3 minutes ago
 PM unveils 'revolutionary' Rs 377b programme of 10 ..

PM unveils 'revolutionary' Rs 377b programme of 100,000 tube-wells solarisation

3 minutes ago
 World University Games end with breathtaking closi ..

World University Games end with breathtaking closing ceremony

3 minutes ago
 DC for ensuring safety and security conditions of ..

DC for ensuring safety and security conditions of mines

3 minutes ago
Bilawal inaugurates 200 bed children's hospital in ..

Bilawal inaugurates 200 bed children's hospital in Sukkur

49 seconds ago
 Three convicted of drug trafficking

Three convicted of drug trafficking

51 seconds ago
 IPO by SGL receives encouraging response as books ..

IPO by SGL receives encouraging response as books oversubscribed

52 seconds ago
 Havalian Tehsil chairman by-polls: low voter turno ..

Havalian Tehsil chairman by-polls: low voter turnout recorded

54 seconds ago
 PBF demands textile-focused policy for economic st ..

PBF demands textile-focused policy for economic stability

56 seconds ago
 Netherlands Exploring How to Further Boost Ukraine ..

Netherlands Exploring How to Further Boost Ukraine's Air Defense - Prime Ministe ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan