Seminary student tortured to death

A student of a local seminary was tortured to death in the area of Madina Town police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :A student of a local seminary was tortured to death in the area of Madina Town police station.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that 12-year-old Abdul Mateen was getting religious education at a local seminary 'Jamia Azizia" situated at Zia Town where his teacher Qari Abdul Mannan subjected him to severe torture over some mischief.

During torture, the Qari reportedly hit his pupil near his heart which caused his instant death.

The police dispatched the corpse to mortuary for postmortem and started investigation after registering a case on the complaint of Shamshad Alam, father of the ill-fated boy.