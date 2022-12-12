UrduPoint.com

Seminary Teacher Crushed To Death By Dumper Truck

Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Seminary teacher crushed to death by dumper truck

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :A man who worked as a teacher at a seminary was killed after being hit by a dumper truck, allegedly owned by a contractor of Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB), on Gulistan-e-Sarmast road here on Sunday.

According to the Sub Inspector Muhammad Javed Iqbal of Airport Check Post, the deceased 45 years old Molana Sami Abbassi was crossing the road when he was hit by the dumper truck.

He told that the victim died on the spot while the vehicle's driver managed to escape. The dead body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital and later it was handed over to the family of the deceased.

Iqbal informed that the vehicle had been impounded.

Related Topics

Sindh Dead Driver Road Vehicle Died Man Sunday Post Family Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2022

15 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

15 hours ago
 England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter ..

England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter-final

1 day ago
 Secy sports for early functioning of cricket cente ..

Secy sports for early functioning of cricket center

1 day ago
 Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champ ..

Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champions Cup

1 day ago
 Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of h ..

Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of human rights abuses in IIOJK

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.