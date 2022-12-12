Seminary teacher crushed to death by dumper truck

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :A man who worked as a teacher at a seminary was killed after being hit by a dumper truck, allegedly owned by a contractor of Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB), on Gulistan-e-Sarmast road here on Sunday.

According to the Sub Inspector Muhammad Javed Iqbal of Airport Check Post, the deceased 45 years old Molana Sami Abbassi was crossing the road when he was hit by the dumper truck.

He told that the victim died on the spot while the vehicle's driver managed to escape. The dead body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital and later it was handed over to the family of the deceased.

Iqbal informed that the vehicle had been impounded.