Seminary Teacher Subject Student To Torture In Attock

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 08:27 PM

Seminary teacher subject student to torture in Attock

A seminary teacher allegedly tortured a 12-years-old student for not remembering the lesson in a local seminary here on Tuesday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :A seminary teacher allegedly tortured a 12-years-old student for not remembering the lesson in a local seminary here on Tuesday.

According to police, Jameel Ahmed, father of Nadeem Ahmad reported to police that his son was enrolled at the seminary of Qari Liaqat located Dhoke Miskeen in limits of city Police station.

Jameel Ahmad told the police that his son returned to home in injured condition.

The boy was taken to Tehsil Headquarter hospital with serve backbone and chest pain from where he was referred to Holy Family hospital Rawalpindi due to critical condition.

The police have registered a case.

