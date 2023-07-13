Open Menu

Sen Irfan Siddiqui Pays Tribute To PM On Finalization Of IMF Deal

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2023 | 08:22 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Thursday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and paid him tribute on the finalization of deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Senator Siddiqui also lauded the prime minister's effort for the revival of national economy.

They discussed political situation in the country.

