Sen Irfan Siddiqui pays tribute to PM on finalization of IMF deal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Thursday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and paid him tribute on the finalization of deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Senator Siddiqui also lauded the prime minister's effort for the revival of national economy.

They discussed political situation in the country.