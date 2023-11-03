Open Menu

Sen. Waqar Mehdi Condemns Gwadar Attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2023 | 10:37 PM

Provincial General Secretary Pakistan Peoples Party Sindh, Senator Waqar Mehdi, Friday, strongly condemned the terrorist attack in district Gwadar and said that such cowardly attacks could not shatter the resoluteness of security forces and the nation

Senator Waqar Mehdi, in a statement issued here, paid glowing tribute to the 14 martyrs for sacrificing their lives for the safety, security and integrity of the motherland.

People of Pakistan pay tribute to their efforts and fully support armed forces in their endeavor of eliminating terrorism and the establishment of sustainable peace in the country, he said.

