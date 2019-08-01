UrduPoint.com
Senate A Symbol Of Federation: Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

Umer Jamshaid 22 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 05:02 PM

Senate a symbol of federation: Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Broadcasting and National Heritage Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said that Senate was the symbol of Federation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 )

Talking to media outside Parliament House, she said that nobody would be allowed to hamper the democratic process in the country.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that there will be rule of law and supremacy of Constitution.

She expressed the hope that Senators would support the right person for the Chairman Senate.

She said the democratic process will eventually be strengthened withthe balloting for no-confidence motion by Opposition parties.

