ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The Senate on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution paying homage to the political, economic, social and cultural achievements of Pakistani women and girls, who were contributing their best in all walks of life.

The resolution was moved by Senator Seemi Ezdi in connection with the International Women's Day which was observed across the globe on March 8, acknowledged the women's leadership role in achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world.

The resolution read: "The House realizes that through everyone is facing unprecedented challenges, women and girls are bearing the brunt of the economic and social fallout of COVID-19, including but not limited to mental stress, increased domestic violence, socio-economic adverse impacts, less job opportunities, restricted mobility and lesser pays. Across every sphere, from health to the economy, security to social protection, the impacts of the pandemic are exacerbated for women and girls." The House recognized the role of women as frontline warriors in the battle against COVID-19 in their capacity as political leaders, health sector workers, scientists, doctors and most notably caregivers.

The Senate acknowledged that the pandemic demonstrated the importance of women's leadership in promoting and ensuring that the perspectives of women and girls in all of their diversity, were reflected in pandemic preparedness and response, as well as in the formulation and implementation of policies and programmes in all spheres and at all stages of pandemic response and recovery.

The House comprehended that any pandemic was not only a challenge for global health system, but also a test of human spirit, recovery must lead to a more equal world that was more resilient to future crises.

The resolution further said,"Building upon the new normal, resolves to protect constitutional rights of women and safeguard women's right to decision-making in all areas of life, place women and girls their inclusion, representation, rights, social and economic at the center of national legislation and policies, for not just rectifying long-standing inequalities but building a more just and equal world and ushering into 2021 in a better normal for women and girls."The House further acknowledged Pakistani women in all roles and all around the world "making us proud and contributing towards empowered and inclusive world and supports what said by our very own Malala Yousafzai, 'I raise up my voice- not so that I can shout, but so that those without a voice can be heard We cannot all succeed when half of s are held back'."