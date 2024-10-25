Senate adjourned amid lack of quorum till Oct 28

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The Senate of Pakistan was adjourned Friday to meet again on October 28 (Monday) at 3 pm for lack of quorum.

As the session of the House resumed after a two-day break, question hour was underway when lack of quorum was pointed out. PPP Senator Saleem Mandviwalla who was presiding over the sitting adjourned the House for reconvening after 30 minutes.

Later, as the House reconvened, the quorum was again pointed out, the count was made but the House was not in order, forcing the Chair to adjourn the session till Monday.

Meanwhile, the presiding officer Saleem Mandviwalla while adjourning the House informed the members of the Upper House that a distinguished delegation led by the Speaker of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko will visit Pakistan from October 27 to 29.

During her visit, she will address the Senate of Pakistan on the invitation of the Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani on October 28 at 5 pm. The presiding officer urged the members of the Senate to ensure their presence and active participation in furthering Parliamentary diplomacy and strengthening the bond between Pakistan and Russia.

