ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday adjourned the proceedings of the House amid the opposition's protest over the arrest of Senator Azam Khan Swati.

At the onset of the proceedings, Leader of the Opposition Dr Shahzad Waseem started agitation over Swati's arrest and lately joined by all opposition members.

Chairman Sanjrani made several requests for smooth functioning of the House and conduct of legislative business, but the opposition members circled his dais and continued their protest.

The chairman adjourned the session to meet again on Thursday (October 20) 4 p.m.