UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Adopts Bill For Children's Universal Immunization

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 09:47 PM

Senate adopts bill for children's universal immunization

Senate on Monday again adopted the bill moved by Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq to make the vaccination for universal immunization of children compulsory and protect the health workers designated for immunization programmes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Senate on Monday again adopted the bill moved by Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq to make the vaccination for universal immunization of children compulsory and protect the health workers designated for immunization programmes.

The Islamabad Compulsory Vaccination and Protection of Health Workers Bill, 2020 was earlier passed by the Senate, but it could not be adopted by the National Assembly within 90 days of its laying.

Related Topics

Islamabad National Assembly Senate 2020

Recent Stories

Flydubai resumes flights to Tbilisi

3 minutes ago

DG Fisheries rubbish media reports of denial of p ..

36 seconds ago

Modi redoes Kashmir-like violence, media harassmen ..

39 seconds ago

Industrialists for gas supply restoration to capti ..

40 seconds ago

DC for resolving public issues on priority

43 seconds ago

Biden Postpones Foreign Policy Speech Over Incleme ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.