ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Senate on Monday again adopted the bill moved by Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq to make the vaccination for universal immunization of children compulsory and protect the health workers designated for immunization programmes.

The Islamabad Compulsory Vaccination and Protection of Health Workers Bill, 2020 was earlier passed by the Senate, but it could not be adopted by the National Assembly within 90 days of its laying.