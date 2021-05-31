Senate adopts four resolutions

Senate adopted four private members' resolutions on Monday and disposed of a resolution because the mover did not press for it after the reply from the government

The resolutions passed by the House demanded the government to take steps for operating Pakistan International Airline flights between Peshawar and Lahore on regular basis, provision of internet services across Balochistan, ensuring meaningful representation to women in Federal government entities and ensuring equitable lending by the commercial banks in the small provinces of the country.

A resolution about vaccination of law enforcing personnel was disposed of after the reply from State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan about it.

The minister said vaccination of the law enforcing personnel was underway as they were serving on front line and ensuring implementation on Standard Operating Procedures issued by the government during pandemic.