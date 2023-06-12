Senate adopts motion to refer Chairman, Speaker Salaries, Allowances, (Amendment) Bill to NA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :The Senate on Monday adopted a motion to refer the Chairman and Speaker (Salaries, Allowances and Privileges) (Amendment) Bill, 2023 to the National Assembly.

The motion was moved by Minister of the State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan in the House. The House carried out the motion and sent the bill to the National Assembly.