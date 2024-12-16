- Home
Senate Adopts Motion To Refer International Institute Of Technology, Culture And Health Bill, 2024 To Joint Sitting
Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2024 | 06:34 PM
Senate adopted a motion unanimously to refer the International Institute of Technology, Culture and Health Bill, 2024 to the Joint Sitting of the Parliament for consideration
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Senate adopted a motion unanimously to refer the International Institute of Technology, Culture and Health Bill, 2024 to the Joint Sitting of the Parliament for consideration.
Senator Fawzia Arshad moved the motion in the House that the bill to provide for the establishment of the International Institute of Technology, Culture and Health Sciences [The International Institute of Technology, Culture and Health Sciences Bill, 2024], as passed by the Senate and transmitted to the National Assembly but not passed by the National Assembly within ninety days of its laying in the National Assembly, be considered in a joint sitting.
APP/raz-szm
