Senate adopts resolution for simultaneous general elections of all assemblies

The resolution moved by Tahir Bizenjo noted that the House firmly believes that political stability is important for economic stability.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 10th, 2023) The Senate on Monday passed a resolution demanding that the general elections for the National Assembly and all the provincial assemblies should be held simultaneously for strengthening the federation.

It said that according to the spirit of article 280, the general elections for all the assemblies must be held simultaneously on its stipulated time under neutral caretaker setups to bring true political and economic stability.

Winding upon discussion on a motion, Minister for Power Khurram Dastagir said that three thousand three hundred megawatts of electricity is being produced from Thar Coal project.

He said four of the Thar Coal projects which faced criminal delay during the previous government have been completed over the last eleven months.

The Minister said Thar Coal projects are a manifestation of cooperation between the federal and provincial government of Sindh.

Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Shazia Marri has said that the government is working to provide relief to the poor people.

Speaking in the Senate today, she said the government has provided four hundred and four billion rupees for Benazir Income Support Program.

Shazia Marri opposed the resolution on the Federal Ehsaas Rashan Riayat Program saying the previous government did not make any budgetary allocations for this program rather reappropriated funds from the BISP for it.

The House has now been prorogued.