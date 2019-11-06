Senate adopts resolution to express grief over demise of Mir Hazoor

The Senate on Wednesday adopted a unanimous condolence resolution expressing its profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Mir Hazoor Bakhsh Bomki, a veteran politician and former member of the first Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :The Senate on Wednesday adopted a unanimous condolence resolution expressing its profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Mir Hazoor Bakhsh Bomki, a veteran politician and former member of the first Senate.

Presenting the resolution in the House, Senator Anwar ul Haq Kakar said Mir Hazoor remained member of Senate for two tenures from 1973 to 1975 and 1975 to 1977.

The deceased was a seasoned politician, who was elected as Senator from Balochistan province. He was one of the few surviving members of the 1st Senate of Pakistan and till his last breath made valuable contributions to the political landscape of the country especially for the people of Balochistan.

The services rendered by late Mir Hazoor Bomki would be long remembered and his loss would be deeply mourned.

"We all share the loss sustained by his family and friends. This house expressed its deepest sympathies with the bereaved family. We pray to Almighty to shower His infinite blessings upon the departed soul and may his soul rest in eternal peace."