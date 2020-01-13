UrduPoint.com
Senate Adopts Resolution To Express Grief Over Demise Of Fakhruddin G Ebrahim

The Senate on Monday adopted a unanimous condolence resolution expressing its profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Fakhruddin G Ebrahim, the former justice (R) and Chief Election Commissioner who died in Karachi at the age of 91

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :The Senate on Monday adopted a unanimous condolence resolution expressing its profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Fakhruddin G Ebrahim, the former justice (R) and Chief Election Commissioner who died in Karachi at the age of 91.

Presenting the resolution in the House, Leader of the Opposition in Senate Raja Zafar-ul-Haq said Fakhruddin G Ebrahim was born on February 21, 1928, in Ahmedabad in the state of Gujrat.

In the year 1950, Fakhruddin G Ebrahim migrated to Pakistan and attended Sindh Muslim Law College.

He received LLM degree and an honorary Juris Doctor in 1960 and later established his own law firm by the name of Fakhruddin G.

Ebrahim & Company.

He also served as the Attorney General of Pakistan during Benazhir Bhutto's regime and later as the Governor of Sindh. In 1996, Fakhruddin G Ebrahim served as law minister.

His services for the progress and prosperity of the country would always be remembered.

"We all share the loss sustained by his family and friends. This House expresses its deepest sympathies with the bereaved family. We pray to Almighty Allah to shower His infinite blessings upon the departed soul and may his soul rest in eternal peace."

