Senate Adopts Resolution To Laud Struggle Of Ali Gilani For Right To Self-determination

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 09:40 PM

Senate adopts resolution to laud struggle of Ali Gilani for right to self-determination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :The Senate on Monday unanimously adopted a resolution lauding the selfless and relentless struggle and sacrifices of Syed Ali Shah Gilani for the right of self-determination of the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The house lauded his unwavering commitment, dedication, preservance and leadership and his role in exposing Indian atrocities, suppressive measures and human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

The Senate also expressed concern over Syed Ali Shah Gilani's continued unjustified house arrest in frail health at the age of 90 years.

The resolution, tabled by JI Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, called upon the government to name the proposed 'Pakistan University of Engineering and Emerging Technologies' near Prime Minister House in Islamabad as ' Syed Ali Shah Gilani University of Engineering and Emerging Technologies'.

It also called upon to confer the highest Civil Award ' Nishan-e-Pakistan' to Syed Ali Shah Gilani for his life-long services and sacrifices for the just and fair settlement of Kashmir issue in the light of UN Resolutions, and the right of self-determination duly recognized by international law.

Another resolution about declaring Friday as weekly public holiday in the country was kept pending after debate.

Moreover, the House rejected he Islamabad Consumers Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2020 while the Islamabad Prevention of Beggary Bill, 2020 and the Anti-terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2020 were referred back to the committee for few amendments after consent of the mover. Another bill the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020] (Amendment of Article 45) was deferred

