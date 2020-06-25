UrduPoint.com
Senate Adopts Resolution To Write Words Khatam An-Nabiyyin After The Name Of Holy Prophet

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 01:25 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The Upper House of Parliament on Wednesday adopted a supplementary resolution to write the words of `Khatam an-Nabiyyin' after the name of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in all educational textbooks and official documents.

The resolution was tabled by JI Senator Mushtaq Ahmed and it was unanimously adopted by the House.

The Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani directed the Secretariat to write all stakeholders about this resolution and ensure implementation on it. Earlier, the same resolution was passed by National Assembly on June 22, 2020.

State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan also raised the issue of calling `Khyber Pakhtunkhwa' as 'KP'. He objected on it and demanded the Chair to ensure calling full name of `Khyber Pakktunkhwa' following which the Chair directed to write to four provincial assemblies and Chief Minister about it.

More Stories From Pakistan

