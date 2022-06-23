UrduPoint.com

Senate Adopts Two Reports, Gives Extension To Four Committees For Presenting Reports

Published June 23, 2022

Senate adopts two reports, gives extension to four committees for presenting reports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :The Senate on Thursday granted extension to three Senate Standing Committees for presenting their reports and adopted two reports after their presentation in the House.

On behalf of Chairman, Standing Committee on Law and Justice, a member of the committee Senator Mian Raza Rabbani moved a motion under Rule 194 (1) seeking 60-day extension for presentation of report on Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Amendment of Article 37). The motion was passed by the House after voice voting.

Likewise, Chairman, Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat Rana Maqbool Ahmed moved two motions under Rule 194 (1) seeking 60-day extension for presentation of reports on two starred questions.

These questions were regarding whether the officers of National Assembly, Senate, other constitutional bodies and services other than the occupational groups can be posted as Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners and Chief Secretaries.

Chairman Standing Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Naseeb ullah Bazai moved a motion under Rule 194 (1) seeking 142-days extension for presentation of report on a point of public importance related to Poverty Alleviation Fund.

Chairman, Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affair Senator Saleem Mandviwalla presented report on the proposals for making recommendations on the Finance Bill, 2022, containing the Annual Budget Statement. The same was adopted by the House.

Chairman, Standing Committee on Commerce Zeeshan Khanzada presented reports on starred question regarding the number of visits, indicating details of countries visited, duration of stay, purpose and expenses incurred on each visit, undertaken by incumbent Secretary Commerce since assuming office.

He also presented report on a point of public importance regarding import of sub-standard wheat by Trade Corporation of Pakistan.

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs Taj Haider presented report on a point of public importance regarding the delimitation of the Election Commission of Pakistan in Balochistan province. The report was adopted by the House.

