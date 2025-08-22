Senate Advisor, UN delegation discuss joint framework on migration governance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Advisor to the Chairman Senate on Special Initiatives, Ms. Rida Qazi, on Friday met with representatives of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the United Nations to discuss avenues for strengthening cooperation on migration governance.

The delegation included Ms. Mio Sato, Chief of Mission; Darijus Pamparas, Senior Program Manager; Ms. Laetita Vaval, Program Support Coordinator; and Mr. Adresh Laghari, National Communications Officer.

The meeting underscored the significance of migration diplomacy and discussed the establishment of a joint framework to address migration challenges through cooperative and institutional mechanisms.

Welcoming the delegation, Rida Qazi said the establishment of the Special Initiatives Wing is among the first steps toward realizing the vision of Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani to build a people-centric Parliament.

She said that the initiative seeks to align international partnerships with national and regional priorities while ensuring parliamentary action reflects the aspirations of the people.

Highlighting Parliament’s role in migration governance, she stressed that it must go beyond oversight and legislation by shaping policies that address emerging mobility challenges and opportunities.

She underlined the importance of Standing Committees in mainstreaming migration into development policies, advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and strengthening accountability.

She also proposed the creation of a parliamentary task force on migration governance and underscored the vital role of the Pakistani diaspora, whose remittances remain a backbone of the economy.

She reiterated that the Senate views legal migration positively and is committed to facilitating opportunities for Pakistanis abroad through structured parliamentary diplomacy and international engagement.

The UN delegation welcomed the initiative, stressing that migration must be treated as a diplomatic priority rather than solely a labor or development issue.

They also highlighted the growing challenge of climate-induced migration and emphasized integrating mobility linked to floods, health, and climate change into Pakistan’s broader policy framework.

While acknowledging funding gaps, the UN representatives encouraged Pakistan to explore innovative financing avenues, including climate finance and partnerships with emerging donors, where parliamentary diplomacy can play a key role.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to advancing cooperation under the proposed joint framework and agreed to carry the initiative forward through sustained dialogue, innovative partnerships, and coordinated action.