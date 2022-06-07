UrduPoint.com

Senate Approves Annual Budget 2022-23 Of AWKU, UoB, KUST

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2022 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :The Senate committees of Abdul Wali Khan University (AWKU), University of Buner, (UoB), Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST) Tuesday approved annual budget for the year 2022-23.

The Senate meeting chaired by provincial minister for Higher education Kamran Bangash and attended by Vice Chancellors of the universities reviewed ongoing development projects.

The Senate directed the universities to prepare financial resource plan and strategic plan in accordance with the University Act and present to the committees within three month.

The Vice-Chancellors were directed in the Senate sessions to include various suggestions, shortcomings and observations of the Senate members in the budget.

The Senate meeting of AWKU Mardan directed the university to increase the size of non-teaching staff according to the agreed formula. The Senate meeting did not approve the distribution of Deduction Reduction Allowance (DRA) to the employees of the varsity.

The meeting also decided to allow the Senate members to visit AWKU and give feedback to the university administration regarding development and curriculum programs.

The Senate meeting of the University of Buner decided to prepare a plan to send a special case to the provincial government for resolving financial issues. The Senate directed the UoB to include development programs and KPIS in the budget.

The meeting of Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST) Senate decided to effectively take up the issue of funds required for Hangu Campus project with the Higher Education Commission. At the request of the students of UoB regarding non-preparation of examination papers and non-checking by the external examiner, it was decided to prepare a comprehensive case and send it to the Chancellor for approval.

The land required for the Women's Campus of KUST was also discussed in the Senate session. The third party audit report of the varsity for the last 10 years was also presented in the Senate session.

On this occasion, Provincial Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash said that universities should start such programs which would bring economic benefits to the country, adding the provincial government was cooperating to get the universities out of financial difficulties.

He said universities should also focus on increasing their resources keeping in view the current economic problems.

Separate sessions of the Senate included members of the Provincial Assembly Zahir Shah Toro, Ziaullah Bangash and Syed Fakhr Jahan, Vice Chancellors of the said universities, Additional Secretary to Governor Saif-ul-Islam, representatives of Higher Education Department, Finance Department, Establishment Department and Higher Education Commission.

