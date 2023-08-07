Senate approves annual budget of Haripur, Swat universities

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :The caretaker minister for Law and Higher education Justice (R) Irshad Qaiser on Monday presided over two separate senate meetings to review and approve annual budgets for the University of Haripur and the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Swat.

In both meetings, the members of the Senate of the respective universities attended.

The senate meeting unanimously approved the annual budget 2023-24 for the University of Haripur.

Provincial Minister of Higher Education Justice (R) Irshad Qaiser appreciated the surplus budget and performance of the University of Haripur.

He emphasised that the university should take more steps to increase its income so that it becomes financially stable.

The Senate meeting was told that steps are being taken to establish more departments at the university in the future.

Apart from this, the Senate meeting of the Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Swat, was held, in which the members of the Senate participated.

After a detailed review, approval for the budget for the financial year 2023�24 was granted.

In the meeting, the caretaker provincial minister, Justice (R) Irshad Qaiser directed that further improvement be made in the administrative and educational standards.