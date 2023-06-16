(@Abdulla99267510)

The bill says the disqualification period cannot exceed five years unless otherwise specified in the constitution.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 16th, 2023) The Senate has given its approval to a bill that eliminates the lifetime disqualification of parliamentarians as outlined in Article 62 (1) (f) of the Constitution.

According to the bill, the disqualification period cannot exceed five years unless otherwise specified in the constitution. It also states that once the punishment is completed, the convicted individual can become a member of parliament.

Additionally, another bill was introduced in the upper house of parliament proposing an amendment to Section 232 of the Election Act, which addresses the disqualification of lawmakers. The bill suggests aligning the eligibility criteria, disqualification process, and punishment with Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

It further recommends that individuals convicted by the Supreme Court and high court should face a five-year disqualification starting from the date of the verdict.

Furthermore, the Senate has passed an amendment to sections 57 and 58 of the Election Act, which eliminates the president's authority to announce the date of elections.

Commenting on the bill, Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar highlighted that the Election Commission of Pakistan would now have the responsibility to announce the general election date under this legislation.

Former Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani expressed his support for the bill, stating that it is crucial for safeguarding the future generations of Pakistan.