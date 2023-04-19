The Senate on Wednesday approved the recommendations of its Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue regarding the bill that requested funds for conducting elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :The Senate on Wednesday approved the recommendations of its Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue regarding the bill that requested funds for conducting elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The committee had already rejected the provisions of the bill related to funds for the elections, and the House agreed with the committee's decision.

The Senate voted 26 to 19 in favour of the recommendations made by the Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue, which had laid its report before the House.

The Pakistan Teherrk-e-Insaf members protested strongly against the decision.

The bill, named 'Charged Sum for General Election (Provincial Assemblies of Punjab & Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) Bill 2023', proposed that the expenses related to holding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be taken from the Federal Consolidated Fund (FCF). The FCF includes all the revenues, loans, and repayments received by the Federal Government.