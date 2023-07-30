Open Menu

Senate Approves Pakistan Airports Authority Bill, 2023 To Improve Air Transport Services

Umer Jamshaid Published July 30, 2023 | 09:40 PM

Senate approves Pakistan Airports Authority Bill, 2023 to improve air transport services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Senate on Sunday unanimously passed the Pakistan Airports Authority Bill, 2023, with the aim of enhancing airport administration, operation, and the overall development of airports and air transport services.

The bill presented by State Minister of Law and Justice, Shahadat Awan, was accepted by the upper house after a comprehensive clause-by-clause examination and the inclusion of required amendments.

The bill is presented to fulfil international requirements, indicating the country's commitment to enhancing its aviation sector and ensuring the smooth functioning of airports in line with global practices.

According to the statement of objects and reasons, In order to improve efficiency and comply with international standards, Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority should be divided into two separate entities.

One entity, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), will focus on regulating civil aviation activities in the country.

The other entity, the Pakistan Airport Authority (PAA), will be responsible for providing civil aviation services and developing aviation infrastructure, specifically handling commercial and operational aspects of airports.

This division will streamline operations, enhance services, and ensure compliance with the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) standards and recommended practices (SARPs).

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Sunday Airport

Recent Stories

UAEPL unveils 2022-2023 season awards nominees

UAEPL unveils 2022-2023 season awards nominees

28 minutes ago
 UAE to establish federal prosecution entities spec ..

UAE to establish federal prosecution entities specialised in economic crimes, mo ..

43 minutes ago
 World FZO signs agreement with Adriatica Special E ..

World FZO signs agreement with Adriatica Special Economic Zone to host AICE 2024 ..

58 minutes ago
 UAE Girl Guides Association participates in 38th W ..

UAE Girl Guides Association participates in 38th WAGGGS World Conference in Cypr ..

1 hour ago
 Dirar Al Falasi reviews UAE&#039;s pioneering expe ..

Dirar Al Falasi reviews UAE&#039;s pioneering experience in AI

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Th ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

5 hours ago
Minister of Justice affirms UAE’s determination ..

Minister of Justice affirms UAE’s determination to combat crime of human traff ..

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thr ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

6 hours ago
 UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Su ..

UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Sudanese refugees in Chad

6 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

6 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training ag ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training against human trafficking crimes

7 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan