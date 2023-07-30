Senate approves Pakistan Airports Authority Bill, 2023 to improve air transport services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Senate on Sunday unanimously passed the Pakistan Airports Authority Bill, 2023, with the aim of enhancing airport administration, operation, and the overall development of airports and air transport services.

The bill presented by State Minister of Law and Justice, Shahadat Awan, was accepted by the upper house after a comprehensive clause-by-clause examination and the inclusion of required amendments.

The bill is presented to fulfil international requirements, indicating the country's commitment to enhancing its aviation sector and ensuring the smooth functioning of airports in line with global practices.

According to the statement of objects and reasons, In order to improve efficiency and comply with international standards, Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority should be divided into two separate entities.

One entity, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), will focus on regulating civil aviation activities in the country.

The other entity, the Pakistan Airport Authority (PAA), will be responsible for providing civil aviation services and developing aviation infrastructure, specifically handling commercial and operational aspects of airports.

This division will streamline operations, enhance services, and ensure compliance with the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) standards and recommended practices (SARPs).