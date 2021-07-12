UrduPoint.com
Senate Asks Govt To Ensure Provision Of 3% Share In NFC Award For Merged Districts Of Erstwhile FATA

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 08:38 PM

Senate asks govt to ensure provision of 3% share in NFC Award for merged districts of erstwhile FATA

The Senate on Monday unanimously passed a resolution demanding the federal government to ensure provision of 3% share in the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award and Rs.100 billion annual development package for the merged districts of erstwhile FATA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :The Senate on Monday unanimously passed a resolution demanding the Federal government to ensure provision of 3% share in the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award and Rs.100 billion annual development package for the merged districts of erstwhile FATA.

The house passed another resolution which recommended the government to formulate an emergency national action plan to fight the impending water crisis through reliable data gathering, improved efficiency of existing reservoirs, reduced water losses and improved sowing all over the country.

The Senate also asked in a resolution recommending that the federal government to start metro bus service from Faizabad to Rawat on priority basis. Since Islamabad Expressway is a wide road, the service can be started without any delays by plying metro buses on a dedicated lane at the Expressway.

A resolution to grant special tax exemptions to the small traders and low salaried class of Karachi and Hyderabad as they suffered during the lock downs in Karachi and Hyderabad was referred to the concerned committee.

