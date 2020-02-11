Senate asks govt to formulate support structure for kidnapped, missing individuals

Senate on Monday adopted unanimously resolution asked the government to formulate a support structure for kidnapped and missing individuals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ):Senate on Monday adopted unanimously resolution asked the government to formulate a support structure for kidnapped and missing individuals.

The resolution was moved by Engineer Rukhsana Zubari.

The House unanimously passed another resolution asking to salute the people of Kashmir on sacrificing their lives for their right of self determination.

The resolution was moved by Senator Abdul Rehman Malik. The House also paid tribute to the security forces of the country for sacrificing their lives to protect the Line of Control (LoC) against the Indian aggression.

The House recommended the government to move a resolution in the United Nation Security Council (UNSC) asking for fixing the date of plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir for the self determination of Kashmiri people as per the UNSC decision and the Karachi agreement of 1949 which shall be supervised by the Truce sub committee to be constituted under the said agreement.

The resolution also asked the government to urge the international Human Rights Commission Geneva to send a high powered delegation to investigate the recent human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir during the curfew continuously for over hundred days.

The resolution demanded appointing a high powered delegation to go to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to ask it to play its role for the protection of oppressed Kashmiri people.

Meanwhile, Senate unanimously passed The National Counter Terrorism Authority ( Amendment) Bill, 2019. The Bill was included in the agenda subsequently.