UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Asks Govt To Formulate Support Structure For Kidnapped, Missing Individuals

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 12:23 AM

Senate asks govt to formulate support structure for kidnapped, missing individuals

Senate on Monday adopted unanimously resolution asked the government to formulate a support structure for kidnapped and missing individuals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ):Senate on Monday adopted unanimously resolution asked the government to formulate a support structure for kidnapped and missing individuals.

The resolution was moved by Engineer Rukhsana Zubari.

The House unanimously passed another resolution asking to salute the people of Kashmir on sacrificing their lives for their right of self determination.

The resolution was moved by Senator Abdul Rehman Malik. The House also paid tribute to the security forces of the country for sacrificing their lives to protect the Line of Control (LoC) against the Indian aggression.

The House recommended the government to move a resolution in the United Nation Security Council (UNSC) asking for fixing the date of plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir for the self determination of Kashmiri people as per the UNSC decision and the Karachi agreement of 1949 which shall be supervised by the Truce sub committee to be constituted under the said agreement.

The resolution also asked the government to urge the international Human Rights Commission Geneva to send a high powered delegation to investigate the recent human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir during the curfew continuously for over hundred days.

The resolution demanded appointing a high powered delegation to go to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to ask it to play its role for the protection of oppressed Kashmiri people.

Meanwhile, Senate unanimously passed The National Counter Terrorism Authority ( Amendment) Bill, 2019. The Bill was included in the agenda subsequently.

Related Topics

Karachi India Resolution Senate Occupied Kashmir Rehman Malik Jammu Geneva 2019 Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Sharjah Women’s Sports Club defeats Al Wasl Club ..

1 hour ago

New coronavirus: Eighth case confirmed in UAE

1 hour ago

Palestinians withdraw request for UN vote on US Mi ..

3 minutes ago

UAE tops as most popular destination for Indians

2 hours ago

Dubai global capital for shaping future of new eco ..

2 hours ago

14,198 posts advertised under Aghaz-e-Haqooq-e-Bal ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.