Senate assures support to people of Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :The Senate on Tuesday adopted a resolution unanimously by assuring its support to the people of Kashmir in the struggle for their inalienable right to self-determination.

The resolution was moved by leader of the House Syed Shibli Faraz on behalf of the all parties in the House.

The resolution says, " the Senate of Pakistan reflecting the sentiments of the people of Pakistan, salute the heroism and valour of the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir on this day of solidarity with the Kashmiri people. Their preservance, steadfastness and determination to seek freedom from the Indian colonial yoke is marked in letters of gold in the annals of freedom struggle".

The Senate resolutely rejected the Indian illegal attempts to annex occupied Kashmir and urged the international community to uphold the United Nations Resolutions that guarantee the Kashmiri people's 'inalienable right of self-determination.

"The Senate of Pakistan demands that Indian Prime Minister Modi and his RSS cohort who have unleashed a reign of terror on the unarmed and defenceless people, children, women and men of Indian Occupied Kashmir be tried for crimes against humanity," the resolution said.

The people of Pakistan, government and Parliament would always stand firm like as rock with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their just cause until the resolution of this conflict according to the wishes of the Kashmiri people, it further said.

"India's belligerence is a grave threat to both regional peace and global stability. International community must take note as well as action against this open repudiation of UN resolutions,"