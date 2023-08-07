Open Menu

Senate Backs Renaming Of District Upper Waziristan To District Mahsud

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2023 | 09:17 PM

Senate backs renaming of District Upper Waziristan to District Mahsud

The Senate on Monday adopted a resolution recommending changing the name of District Upper Waziristan to District Mahsud

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :The Senate on Monday adopted a resolution recommending changing the name of District Upper Waziristan to District Mahsud.

The resolution, presented by Dost Muhammad Khan, Fida Muhammad, Prof Dr Mehr Taj Roghani, Kauda Babar, Falah Naz, Gurdeep Singh, and Fawzia Arshad, received unanimous assent from the House.

The resolution put forth by Manzoor Ahmed, Muhammad Abdul Qadir, Muhammad Tahir Bizinjo, Prince Ahmed Unerzai, Muhammad Akram, Sarfraz Ahmed Bughti, and Naseebullah Bazai, advocating the name "Gawadar International Airport" for the new airport, was subsequently withdrawn by the movers.

Related Topics

Resolution Senate Sarfraz Ahmed From Airport

Recent Stories

All possible resources being utilized to promote s ..

All possible resources being utilized to promote sports: DC

1 minute ago
 PPC to organize mango party for journalists, famil ..

PPC to organize mango party for journalists, family members

1 minute ago
 PAC directs FIA to probe FPSC's past 15-year appoi ..

PAC directs FIA to probe FPSC's past 15-year appointments

1 minute ago
 DC takes notice over non treatment of minor

DC takes notice over non treatment of minor

1 minute ago
 OPF praises PM for restoration of zone five housin ..

OPF praises PM for restoration of zone five housing scheme

6 minutes ago
 Punjab govt delegation led by CM visits Agro Clust ..

Punjab govt delegation led by CM visits Agro Cluster and Cotton Textile Unit in ..

6 minutes ago
Govt allocates Rs250 mln for opening girls' child ..

Govt allocates Rs250 mln for opening girls' child protection centres: DG

6 minutes ago
 Funeral prayers offered for 13 killed in train acc ..

Funeral prayers offered for 13 killed in train accident

6 minutes ago
 RPO visits Gulberg police station, suspends IO

RPO visits Gulberg police station, suspends IO

6 minutes ago
 Helmet drive results in 475,000 challans during 33 ..

Helmet drive results in 475,000 challans during 33 days

15 minutes ago
 Interior Minister terms NACTA true reflection of a ..

Interior Minister terms NACTA true reflection of anti-terrorism efforts

15 minutes ago
 Journalists, media organizations rally behind PEMR ..

Journalists, media organizations rally behind PEMRA Amendment Bill 2023

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan