Senate body adjourned due to absence of Secretary Parliamentary Affairs

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The Senate Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges on Wednesday expressed severe reservation over the absence of Secretary Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

The committee took strong notice of the situation and unanimously decided that a motion for breach of Privilege of the committee may be moved by the Chairman Committee on behalf of its members against the Secretary Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs for deliberate absence and with malafide intent obstructing the proceedings of the Committee.

The committee meeting held here under the chairmanship of Senator Muhammad Tahir Bizinjo, for consideration of the proposed amendment in Rule 9 and insertion of the Fourth schedule in the Rules of Procedure and conduct of business in the Senate, 2012 introduced by Senator Mian Raza Rabbani during the sitting of the Senate held on July 12, 2021.

On the occasion, Secretary Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs nor any other officials of the Ministry attended the meeting.

The meeting was adjourned without taking up its agenda as no one from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs on behalf of the Government was present.

The meeting was attended by Senators Mian Raza Rabbani, Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui, Manzoor Ahmed Khan Kakar, Shaheen Khalid Butt and Liaqat Khan Tarakai.