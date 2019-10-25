UrduPoint.com
Senate Body Adjourns Over Absence Of Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 11:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Postal Services on Friday adjourned its meeting due to the absence of Minister and Joint Secretary, Postal Services.

The Committee chaired by Senator Mian Muhammad Ateeq Sheikh took serious notice over the matter and decided to take up the matter with Chairman Senate on Monday, a press release said.

The committee members noted that as per the rules of procedure no one below the rank of Additional Secretary or equivalent may brief Committees of Parliament, so, strict action must be taken against both the officials in that regard.

Among others, Senators Mohsin Aziz, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Naseebullah Bazai, Rana Mahmood ul Hassan, Anwar Lal Dean, Mushtaq Ahmed Khan,Aurangzeb Khan and senior officials from Pakistan Post attended the meeting.

