Senate Body Appreciates Housing Ministry For Vacating Houses In Minister Enclave

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 09:00 PM

Senate body appreciates housing ministry for vacating houses in minister enclave

Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works Wednesday appreciated the efforts of the ministry for vacating the houses in Minister Enclave from the unauthorized persons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works Wednesday appreciated the efforts of the ministry for vacating the houses in Minister Enclave from the unauthorized persons.

The committee met under the chairmanship of Kabir Ahmed Muhammad Shahi, the body asked the ministry to expedite its efforts and vacate the houses from unauthorized persons as per rules and regulations.

The official of the Ministry of Housing and Works informed the committee that the ministry had served notice to the unauthorized allottees, adding that the accommodation was given to the federal ministers, state minister, advisor and special assistant to the Prime Minister in Minister Enclave.

The body was informed that a report would be prepared soon after the visit of Federal Government Servant Colony Seriab Road Quetta and would be presented to the committee.

The committee directed the Federal Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) to expedite the completion of the projects, while members suggested that such projects should also be started in other parts of the country.

The meeting was attended by Sajjad Hussain Turi, Lt General (R) Salahuddin Tirmizi, Anwar Lal Din, Zeeshan Khanzada, Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema, Secretary Housing and Works Dr. Imran Zeb, Director General FGEHA Wasim Bajwa, State Officer and other senior officials of the ministry.

