Senate body appreciates Petroleum Division for introducing Euro-V standard fuel

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ):Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum Friday appreciated the Petroleum Division for introducing Euro-V standard fuel in the country, which would help facilitate motorists, tackle pollution and environmental issues.

"It is a new step taken towards the right direction, which will help improve environment, control wear and tear of engines and reduce consumption of fuel. We appreciate it [the decision to import Euro-V fuel]," Committee Chairman Mohsin Aziz observed.

Senior officials from the Petroleum Division, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (HDIP) briefed the lawmakers about import of Euro-V standard petrol and its specifications, making a detailed comparison with Euro-II. � They said�the government was not introducing any new main grade for diesel and petrol; rather it had simply altered the product specifications in relation to sulfur contents, which would now be conforming to Euro-V standards instead of Euro-II.

The meeting was also informed that the import of Euro-V standard petrol had been started from September 1, while the high grade diesel would be coming from January 1, 2021.

Answering a question, the lawmakers were apprised that with import of the high grade fuel, almost 70 per cent petrol consumed in the country would be shifted to Euro-V standards, while two major refineries producing the existing grade fuel had claimed that their product quality was close the EURO-V.

The officials said specifications and standards of the refineries' product would be examined by the experts, following which availability of 100 per cent Euro-V petrol would be ensured in the country.

The committee also took up the matter of PSO oil depot in Kohat, which was shut down due to security concerns in 2008, and asked the quarters concerned to look into the possibility of its reopening and prepare its feasibility accordingly.

The body got an in-camera briefing from the officials of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on two agenda items pertaining to service regularization of engineers working with the company for more than 10 years.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Senators Kauda Babar, Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldini, Lt. Gen � Salahuddin Tirmizi, Barhamand Khan Tangi, Qurat ul Ain Marri, Mir Muhammad Yousaf Badini, Mir Kabeer Ahmed Shahi and Taj Muhammad Afiridi, besides senior officers from the Petroleum Division and departments concerned.