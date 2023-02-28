UrduPoint.com

Senate Body Approves 36 Ongoing Health Projects

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2023 | 08:48 PM

Senate body approves 36 ongoing health projects

Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination on Tuesday unanimously approved 36 ongoing projects after a detailed discussion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination on Tuesday unanimously approved 36 ongoing projects after a detailed discussion.

The committee meeting, which was chaired by Dr. Humayun Mohmand, decided to visit the ongoing projects in August this year to learn about the status after completion.

Earlier, a detailed discussion was held regarding the scrutiny of the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) proposed by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination for the next financial year 2023-2024.

The committee was briefed in detail on the status of various projects under PSDP, including cost, duration, throw forward, and projected demand. However, the officials from the ministry concerned remained unable to satisfy the panel with its proposed 14 new projects for the year 2023-2024.

The chairman expressed displeasure over the non-provision of the details of the new projects and asked the ministry to provide the list of projects priority-wise with full details in the next meeting.

The committee members while thoroughly discussing the proposed projects gave their suggestions and recommendations pertaining to schemes of the ministry.

The committee was informed about the schemes related to the installation and operation of MRI machines in different government hospitals in the capital.

It was told that the scheme related to the installation of an MRI machine worth 1.5 million US Dollars at the National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM) will be completed by June 30, 2023.

Dr Humayun Mohmand expressed annoyance over the delay in the installation of the MRI Machine at the National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine.

Representatives from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (PIMS) also apprised the committee that the MRI will be functional in March next month while at the Federal Government Polyclinic hospital, the MRI will become operational in two months in view to upgrading the Radiology Department at Polyclinic with the assistance of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Federal Drug Inspector Sardar Shabir briefed about the project of strengthening the Drug Control Section and ensuring the provision of quality medicines to the residents of ICT while the Director General Health, Dr Baseer Achkzai briefed the committee about the project of tackling Malnutrition induced stunting in Pakistan, strengthening and upgradation of the nursing and midwifery sub-sector within the health sector in Pakistan and Prime Minister's Hepatitis-B,C and D programs to eliminate Hepatitis.

Dr Humayun Mohmand approved these four projects with the consultation of committee members with some reservations. He said the committee will review the performance of projects within a year.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Prime Minister Visit Japan March June August From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Nigeria's opposition calls for cancelling 'sham' e ..

Nigeria's opposition calls for cancelling 'sham' election

4 minutes ago
 Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) summons c ..

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) summons chief commissioner, IGP on tort ..

4 minutes ago
 Police continue crackdown against criminals in Lah ..

Police continue crackdown against criminals in Lahore

4 minutes ago
 Canada's Joly Heads to India for G20 Meeting, Rais ..

Canada's Joly Heads to India for G20 Meeting, Raisina Dialogue - Global Affairs

3 minutes ago
 23 new Corona cases reported in last 24 hours: NIH ..

23 new Corona cases reported in last 24 hours: NIH

3 minutes ago
 Frequent supply of subsidized flour being ensured: ..

Frequent supply of subsidized flour being ensured: DFC

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.