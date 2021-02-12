UrduPoint.com
Senate Body Approves Amendment Bill Proposed For Islamabad Conservation Act

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 01:30 PM

Senate body approves amendment bill proposed for Islamabad Conservation Act

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change on Friday approved Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi's "The Islamabad Wildlife (Protection, Preservation, Conservation and Management) (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed chairing the meeting held here at the Ministry of Climate Change said the Committee considers the Bill at its forum despite the opposition of the Ministry and would be tabled at the Upper House of the Parliament for its enactment.

The Ministry presented its raft bill of Islamabad Wildlife Management Amendment Bill 2020.

Senator Javed Abbasi had also raised questions on the tenure of Chairman Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) and its members.

He had proposed in his amendment bill that Section 4 of the Bill should be amended to change the word "may" to "shall" as "Federal Government shall constitute a Board of Wildlife Management, consisting of a Chairman and ten members."The chairman and board members should be experts and qualified in climate change, wildlife and forestry, he added. "The Board members should have representation of the House of the Parliament."The Ministry had opposed Senator Javed Abbasi's recommendations and claimed that it had a comprehensive draft in this regard.

