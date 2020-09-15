Senate body approves Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2020

Senate Standing Committee on Interior on Tuesday approved the Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2020 after detail deliberation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Interior on Tuesday approved the Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2020 after detail deliberation.

The Committee which met with Senator Rehman Malik in the Chair discussed the Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2020 as introduced by Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan in the Senate.

However, Senator Farooq H Naek presented his dissenting note in the meeting.

Malik said an important legislation regarding Financial Action Task Force (FATF) was being done as it was the national issue adding that the legislation was imperative to get Pakistan excluded from the grey list.

The Committee also strongly condemned the motorway rape incident and observed that a detailed inquiry would be carried out in that tragic incident.

The members demanded transparent inquiry and observed that strict punishment should be awarded to the culprits.

They said rule of law would have to be ensured in the country.

Malik said it was decided to convene a special meeting of the interior committee on September 21, and issued direction to Inspector General of Punjab, Capital City Police Officer Lahore and other officials concerned to appear before the committee.

Senator Azam Khan Swati said such cases should be decided within three months.

Senator Rana Maqbool observed that it was mandatory to decide a case within seven days under anti-terrorism act but it was not being followed.

The Committee meeting was attended by senators Farooq H Naek, Rana Maqbool, Sardar Shafiq Tareen, Azam Swati and Kalsoom Parveen and other senior officials of the interior ministry.