UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Body Approves Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2020

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 11:31 PM

Senate body approves Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2020

Senate Standing Committee on Interior on Tuesday approved the Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2020 after detail deliberation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Interior on Tuesday approved the Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2020 after detail deliberation.

The Committee which met with Senator Rehman Malik in the Chair discussed the Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2020 as introduced by Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan in the Senate.

However, Senator Farooq H Naek presented his dissenting note in the meeting.

Malik said an important legislation regarding Financial Action Task Force (FATF) was being done as it was the national issue adding that the legislation was imperative to get Pakistan excluded from the grey list.

The Committee also strongly condemned the motorway rape incident and observed that a detailed inquiry would be carried out in that tragic incident.

The members demanded transparent inquiry and observed that strict punishment should be awarded to the culprits.

They said rule of law would have to be ensured in the country.

Malik said it was decided to convene a special meeting of the interior committee on September 21, and issued direction to Inspector General of Punjab, Capital City Police Officer Lahore and other officials concerned to appear before the committee.

Senator Azam Khan Swati said such cases should be decided within three months.

Senator Rana Maqbool observed that it was mandatory to decide a case within seven days under anti-terrorism act but it was not being followed.

The Committee meeting was attended by senators Farooq H Naek, Rana Maqbool, Sardar Shafiq Tareen, Azam Swati and Kalsoom Parveen and other senior officials of the interior ministry.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Senate Prime Minister Police Interior Ministry Punjab Rehman Malik Babar Awan Motorway September 2020 Financial Action Task Force From Azam Khan Swati

Recent Stories

Normalising ties between UAE and Israel a historic ..

34 minutes ago

Health ministry conducts further 86,879 COVID-19 t ..

49 minutes ago

ADJD Reinforces the Family Guidance Programmes wit ..

1 hour ago

UK Labour Leader Offers to Work With Government to ..

3 minutes ago

Committee discusses efficient use of technology to ..

3 minutes ago

WHO Chief Urges More Research Into Factors Raising ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.