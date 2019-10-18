UrduPoint.com
Senate Body Ask PBM To Focus On People Of Less Developed Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 09:36 PM

Senate Standing Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Friday asked Pakistan Baitul Mal (PBM) to focus on the welfare of people of less developed areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Friday asked Pakistan Baitul Mal (PBM) to focus on the welfare of people of less developed areas.

The meeting was held here at Parliament House under the chairmanship of Senator Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldini, chairman of the committee.

Giving detailed briefing on Ehsaas programme, Dr Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety said Ehsaas, as one such transformative agenda which aims at the human capital formation for poverty eradication, economic growth and sustainable development and overcoming financial barriers to accessing health and post-secondary education.

Dr Sania further said Ehsaas is for the extreme poor, orphans, widows, the homeless, the disabled, those who risk medical impoverishment, for the jobless, for poor farmers, for laborers, for the sick and undernourished; for students from low-income backgrounds and for poor women and elderly citizens.

� Earlier, managing director briefed the committee about various welfare of PBM. He said the PBM is significantly contributing toward poverty alleviation through its various poorest of the poor focused services and providing assistance to destitute, widow, orphan, invalid, infirm and amp; other needy persons.

Appreciating the PBM Kidney project, the committee recommended further improvement in health facilities.

The committee also directed officials of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to ensure transparency and efficiency in distributions of financial stipend.

The committee also discussed issues related to orphan children, easy procedure of provision of health card and transgender.

The meeting was also attended by members of the committee including Senator Dr Asif Kirmani, Senator Nighat Mirza, Senator Engineer Rukhsana Zuberi, Senator Samina Saeed, Senator Manzoor and Ahmed Kakar.

