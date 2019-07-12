UrduPoint.com
Senate Body Asked To Form Inter Ministerial Committee On Drug Abuse In Capital

Fri 12th July 2019 | 06:45 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory Police Friday asked the Senate Standing Committee on Narcotics to constitute an inter ministerial committee to enhance collaboration among the key stakeholders for preventing the drug uses in the Federal capital.

A platform was imperative to formulate joint strategy against drug usage and increase communication among various stakeholders including Ministry of Narcotics, Ministry of Religious Affairs, Ministry of health, media and Non-governmental Organizations, said Inspector General of ICT Police, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan told the committee, met here with Sardar Muhammad Shafique Tareen in chair.

He said collaborated efforts were required to get rid the city of this menace which was endangering the future of forthcoming generations.

Aamir said hardcore drug addiction did not exist as much as it was being projected in the media but the menace of drugs was present that needed to be dealt with. "There has been a 62% increase in registration of FIRs against drug paddlers for the last eight months compared to previous year while drug recovery has also been double", he added.

He said there was a need to form a joint task force or committee to encounter this situation as drug inflow in Islamabad came from across the country that involved all the concerned department.

IG informed that ICT Police was carrying out a successful awareness campaign to discourage increased use of drugs in universities and colleges.

He also lauded the role of media saying that it helped a great deal in spreading the word of caution.

Federal Secretary Ministry of Narcotics Javed Amjad said Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) was an operational wing of the ministry but it was lacking the required manpower to check the business of drugs. "Over the years population of the country has been increasing while the number of employees of ANF remained the same", he added.

Javed said there were 5 million addicts across the country whereas rehabilitation centers were not more than 4000 with deteriorating conditions. "Certified rehab centers are needed to help addicts get back on their feet and start over a new life ", he added.

Senator Abdul Qayyum said that the ANF's reservation regarding its force strength must be addressed on urgent basis as it was a national issue.

He said it was not the responsibility of police only but other stakeholders must also be involved to play their respective roles. The parents should also be engaged in awareness campaigns launched by the ICT police in the city's educational institutions, he added.

The Committee was also attended by Senators Kamran Michael, Senator Saleem Zia, Chaudhary Saleem Khan, Lt Gen Abdul Qayyum (R) and officials from ANF and Islamabad Capital Territory Police.

