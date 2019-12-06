UrduPoint.com
Senate Body Asks ERRA To Settle Sacked Employees' Issue Out Of Court

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 11:20 PM

Senate body asks ERRA to settle sacked employees' issue out of court

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :The Senate's Functional Committee on Human Rights on Friday observed that the administration of Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) should seek an out of court settlement with its sacked employees.

The committee, which met here at the Parliament House with Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokar in the chair, was assured by the ERRA chairman that matter of employees, who were sacked after a decade long service, would be resolved at the earliest.

The meeting was attended by senators Kesho Bai, Usman Khan Kakar, Qurat ul Ain Marri and Kamran Michael, and ex-senator Farhatullah Babar as a special invitee.

The committee also discussed protests against the Dawn Media Group in Islamabad and registration of cases against students rallying in Lahore.

