Senate Body Asks For Extending Telecommunication Network In Northern Areas To Boost Tourism

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 10:40 PM

Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat Thursday asked the cellular mobile operators to extend telecommunication network in northern areas to boost tourism in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat Thursday asked the cellular mobile operators to extend telecommunication network in northern areas to boost tourism in the country.

Many areas of Gilgit-Baltistan were still deprived of telecommunication network that needed to be addressed for the convenience of the tourists, said Talha Mahmood while chairing the Committee meeting here.

The telecom services could be started in these areas with Universal Service Fund (USF), he added.

The Committee unanimously approved Pakistan Commission of Inquiry Amendment Bill 2020 introduced by Muhammad Javed Abbasi.

Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) officials apprised the meeting that around 200,000 candidates applied for the posts of Assistant Director and Inspector in Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Around 11,500 candidates for the post of Assistant Director and 28,000 for the post of Inspector participated in the written examination.

The results of the aspirants were being compiled and soon the successful candidates will be called for interview.

Giving reason about the delay in appointments the officials said the process was late due to the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Kulsoom Parveen expressed dissatisfaction over the FPSC official reply and recommended to look into the matter in details.

Muhammad Talha Mahmood said that a lot of time was wasted in the appointment process and the procedure needs to be rectified.

He directed the concerned authorities to come up with concrete suggestions before the committee if there is a need to change the rules. However, the procedure should be transparent and acceptable to all, he added.

Javed Abbasi, Rubina Khalda and Asad Ashraf also expressed their views on the issue.

Among other Senators the meeting was attended by Naseebullah Bazai, Najma Hameed, , Anwar Lal Din, Samina Saeed, Dr. Sikandar Mendro along with senior officials of the concerned departments.

