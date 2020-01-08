UrduPoint.com
Senate Body Asks For Regularization Of WWB Employees

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 11:24 PM

Senate body asks for regularization of WWB employees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :The Senate Functional Committee on Devolution Wednesday asked Workers Welfare Board (WWB) officials to ensure the regularization of contractual employees working under the board except the fake degree holders.

The committee that met here with Maula Bakhsh Chandio in the chair also sought a report on the regularization status of WWB employees in 15 days.

Chairman WWB assured the Senate body that the employees who were appointed as per legal requirements during the year 2011 to 2013 would be cleared within two weeks while against fake degree cases the board will go into the petition.

Commenting on the appointment of fake degree holders, Senator Mirza Mohammad Afridi said stern action should be taken against those who made appointments against the law.

Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation (PMDC) officials while seeking committee assistance for extension in Lakhra coal project lease said that Sindh government wants to hold an open auction while the Sindh High Court and Supreme Court have already given the decision in corporation's favor.

The PMDC had spent billions of rupees on the project after being awarded in 1985 for 30 years and around 700 billion tax was also paid during the period, they added.

Chairman committee summoned the representatives of Sindh government in the next meeting to make a decision over the matter.

Among others Shamim Afridi, Meher Taj Roghani, Muhammad Ayub, Mushtaq Ahmad Khan besides other concerned officials attended the meeting.

