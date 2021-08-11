Senate body asks Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs to ensure etiquette of committee

Senate Standing Committee on Rules, Procedure and Privileges on Wednesday asked the officials of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs to ensure etiquette of the committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Rules, Procedure and Privileges on Wednesday asked the officials of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs to ensure etiquette of the committee.

The meeting was chaired by Senator Muhammad Tahir Bizenjo commenced with a written apology tendered by Secretary Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs for his absence in the previous meeting held on August, 4, 2021.

Chairman Committee, Senator Tahir Bizenjo reiterated the importance of the presence of the Minister in meetings that discuss amendments in rules so that all corners may be vetted thoroughly.

Deliberation ensued over the proposed amendment in Rule 9 and insertion of the Fourth schedule in the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the Senate 2012, introduced by Senator Mian Raza Rabbani during the sitting of the Senate held on July, 12, 2021.

Reviewing the comments of the Ministry of the proposed amendments, the committee deliberated over its pros and cons.

While discussing Article 20 that deals with the right of appeal, the amendment recommended that an appellate forum against the decision of the presiding officer must consist of three Chairmen Senate who had held the last three consecutive office.

It was asserted that these former Chairmen must not be part of the Senate. Party affiliations must be toned down as well.

The Committee was of the view that achieving such stringent criteria would be a cumbersome task and the conditions for members of this forum must be broadened. These could include members of the Senate known for their stance and stand in the House. It was recommended that deliberation over including members who thought beyond party lines in the greater interest of Pakistan.

Senator Mian Raza Rabbani agreed to review the recommendation and include the suggestions.

He recommended that all members must review the standard of procedure for appeal internationally for elections of the Speaker/Deputy Speaker.

Members of the Committee were of the view that a sub-Committee must be constituted to ensure that all recommendations are minutely reviewed before being included.

Members who attended were Mian Raza Rabbani, Shaheen Khalid Butt, Irfan-ul-Haq Siddiqui, Liaqat Khan Tarakai, Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, and senior officers from the Ministry Parliamentary Affairs along with all concerned. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan was present as well.