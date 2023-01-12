UrduPoint.com

Senate Body Asks Nursing Council To Improve Working Mechanism

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2023 | 09:50 PM

Senate body asks Nursing Council to improve working mechanism

Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination on Thursday received a briefing on the affairs of the Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC) and directed the body to improve its working mechanism and ensure transparency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination on Thursday received a briefing on the affairs of the Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC) and directed the body to improve its working mechanism and ensure transparency.

The committee meeting, which was chaired by Dr. Muhammad Hamayun Mohmand also directed the council to monitor the performance and standard of registered nursing colleges and make sure that all such colleges are working as per the rules.

It was further informed that the joint session of the parliament has approved a new act, therefore, new rules and regulations will be drafted in accordance with this act.

The committee decided to constitute a sub-committee to examine the matters of PNC and submit a report to the committee. Senator Prof Dr. Mehar Taj Roghani will be the head of the committee with members including Senators Robina Khalid and Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen.

The special Secretary of the Ministry of National Health Services informed the committee that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was also investigating the matters of PNC and all allegations are being examined thoroughly.

He added that the report would be prepared soon on all such matters and that all records of the council were with the FIA.

PNC officials briefed the committee about the working of the council and added that the rules of PNC were drafted in 2019 but so far these rules were not notified.

Senator Robina Khalid said that the PNC should properly brief the committee about its inspection procedure for nursing colleges besides concerned rules and regulations to monitor the performance and quality of these colleges across the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Parliament Mehar Federal Investigation Agency 2019 All

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches five business g ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches five business groups

6 minutes ago
 Dubai set to host 22nd edition of International Fe ..

Dubai set to host 22nd edition of International Federation of Otorhinolaryngolog ..

7 minutes ago
 House Democratic Leader Says Believes Biden Handli ..

House Democratic Leader Says Believes Biden Handling Classified Material Probe R ..

12 minutes ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo instructs all administrator ..

12 minutes ago
 Nuclear reactor experiment rules out one dark matt ..

Nuclear reactor experiment rules out one dark matter hope

12 minutes ago
 Biden Confirms Aides Found Classified Documents at ..

Biden Confirms Aides Found Classified Documents at His Home, Personal Library

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.