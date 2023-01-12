Senate body asks Nursing Council to improve working mechanism

Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination on Thursday received a briefing on the affairs of the Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC) and directed the body to improve its working mechanism and ensure transparency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination on Thursday received a briefing on the affairs of the Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC) and directed the body to improve its working mechanism and ensure transparency.

The committee meeting, which was chaired by Dr. Muhammad Hamayun Mohmand also directed the council to monitor the performance and standard of registered nursing colleges and make sure that all such colleges are working as per the rules.

It was further informed that the joint session of the parliament has approved a new act, therefore, new rules and regulations will be drafted in accordance with this act.

The committee decided to constitute a sub-committee to examine the matters of PNC and submit a report to the committee. Senator Prof Dr. Mehar Taj Roghani will be the head of the committee with members including Senators Robina Khalid and Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen.

The special Secretary of the Ministry of National Health Services informed the committee that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was also investigating the matters of PNC and all allegations are being examined thoroughly.

He added that the report would be prepared soon on all such matters and that all records of the council were with the FIA.

PNC officials briefed the committee about the working of the council and added that the rules of PNC were drafted in 2019 but so far these rules were not notified.

Senator Robina Khalid said that the PNC should properly brief the committee about its inspection procedure for nursing colleges besides concerned rules and regulations to monitor the performance and quality of these colleges across the country.